High school boys basketball champs honored by Montgomery Co. Commission

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood-Madison High School boys basketball team was honored for its incredible season.

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The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners honored the Rams at Tuesday’s meeting.

They posted a photo on social media.

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Trotwood Madison won the Division III boys basketball championship last month at UD Arena, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“Beyond the scoreboard, this team represents dedication, teamwork, and excellence on and off the court,” the county said. “Congratulations to the players, coaches, and staff on this outstanding achievement, and thank you for setting such a strong example for students across our community!”

The Rams finished the season with a 23-4 record.

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