High school awarded for ‘outstanding improvement’

WEST CARROLLTON — A local high school has received an award for its “outstanding improvement.”

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West Carrollton High School received the 2025 Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

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To earn the award, a school or district must increase its Performance Index by at least three points from the previous year.

It must also achieve a value-added Progress Rating of four or more stars.

“I’m extremely proud of our students and staff. The Momentum Award recognizes them for all of their hard work,” Superintendent Dr. Andrea Townsend said.

Trotwood City Schools also received the prestigious award.

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