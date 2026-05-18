High gas prices cause food truck owners to weigh tough decisions

DAYTON — A gallon of diesel is just four cents away from AAA’s highest recorded price for Ohio. Some Dayton food truck owners say that’s making them weigh some tough decisions.

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Guy Ansley, owner of Courtland’s Mobile Grill, is feeling the heat from inflation. Prices for produce and gas have increased greatly, so he thinks deeply about what he needs for a profitable shift.

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“I bring enough for that day, I will run out,” he said. “The goal is to run out. The goal is not to take anything home. Sometimes I’ll get, ‘Oh, you sold out,’ but that’s how I keep everything running.”

Ansley uses gas to move his food truck and run a generator. Last time he filled up, gas was $4.39 per gallon.

It’s why he maps out every mile to make the tank last.

“Right now, I am eating a lot of the cost because I have seen this before,” he added.

The transition has made the headache from inflation worth it in his eyes. Although operating this food truck can be pricy due to inflation, he wants his prices to stay stable.

“I try to hold off, so that way my prices don’t fluctuate,” he said.

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