Historic home of Dayton poet undergoes $700K restoration

DAYTON — The Paul Laurence Dunbar House has undergone a $700,000 restoration to address structural and environmental needs.

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The home, which is considered one of Dayton’s most nationally significant historic homes, underwent drainage and grading to prevent water damage, masonry repairs, and stabilization of the foundation and exterior features, according to the National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA) and Ohio History Connection.

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The home is where poet and author Paul Laurence Dunbar and his mother lived from 1904 until he died in 1906.

The Ohio History Connection has cared for the home since 1936, when it became Ohio’s first state memorial dedicated to African American history.

“We hope this project helps us continue to share Dunbar’s legacy as a writer and powerful voice advocating equality for African Americans,” Megan Wood, Executive Director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection, said.

The work, which left the home’s appearance unchanged, was recognized with an Excellence in Preservation Award from Preservation Dayton Inc. over the weekend.

The project was funded through federal and state support, according to the organizations. $350,000 was directed to the house through the Save America’s Treasures grant program. NAHA received the grant as grantee, paired with a $350,000 match from the Ohio History Connection.

“The Dunbar House is a critical site in the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park unit, and NAHA is proud to serve as a park partner in this way,” Mackensie Wittmer, Executive Director of NAHA, said.

The site is open to the public through the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. More information can be found here.

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