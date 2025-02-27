‘He’s a lifesaver;’ High school senior saves choking man at Skyline Chili

READING — A high school senior rescued a man while working at Skyline Chili.

Branden Barker was working his shift on Feb. 23 when Phil Hogan, a retired firefighter, started choking on a cracker, according to a Reading School spokesperson.

As a track athlete, the school said he was known for his speed on the track. But they added that “his quick thinking and swift action off the track made him a hero.”

“Without hesitation, Branden sprang into action, using the first aid and CPR skills he learned in his Introduction to Healthcare course at Reading High School to dislodge the food and restore Hogan’s breathing,” the spokesperson said.

Hogan said that Branden had saved his life.

“He stayed calm, reacted instantly, and did everything right. I owe him everything—I truly believe he’s my hero,” he added.

The school said Branden has been on the track team for five years.

Phil Hogan’s words echo the sentiment of the entire Reading community: “Branden is more than a student-athlete—he’s a lifesaver,” the school concluded.

He will be on the Indiana Tech track team next year.

