Helping teachers and showing love through crayons

CEDARVILLE — Recent graduates from Cedarville University’s School of Education and Social Work class of 2025 have returned to classrooms, this time as teachers, equipped with free supplies thanks to a partnership with Crayons to Classrooms.

The First-Year Teacher Shop program, hosted by Cedarville University and Crayons to Classrooms, provided essential classroom supplies at no cost to new teachers, alleviating the financial burden of equipping their classrooms.

“We believe that first-year teachers should feel excited and energized for their first class,” said Malena Ball, a Cedarville alumna and marketing coordinator at Crayons to Classrooms, who initiated the partnership.

Dr. Megan Brown, associate professor of education, and 12 new teachers from Cedarville attended the event, reconnecting with their former professor while gathering supplies.

Crayons to Classrooms focuses on supporting teachers in low-income school districts, where students often lack basic supplies like backpacks and writing materials.

Avery Jackson, a first-year kindergarten teacher, expressed gratitude for the supplies, noting they helped create a conducive learning environment.

The program donated over $15,600 in supplies to the 12 Cedarville alumni who participated.

Plans include expanding the event to involve more faculty and students, with hopes of allowing undergraduates to volunteer with Crayons to Classrooms.

The partnership between Cedarville University and Crayons to Classrooms not only supports new teachers but also aims to foster a supportive educational environment for students in need.

