Help support those with disabilities by donating to RHA

DAYTON — News Center 7 is putting the spotlight on one of our 7 Circle of Kindness partners: Resident Home Association, also known as RHA.

The organization works to give new opportunities to individuals with disabilities and their families. News Center 7’s Nick Foley said the organization is making a difference every day.

Sarah is the receptionist at RHA and takes great pride in her job, helping to serve those with disabilities in the region because she, too, has overcome similar challenges.

Keith Poynter, Executive Director of RHA, said, “It’s all about partnering with the individuals we serve and their families.”

For 60 years, the organization has worked to give folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities a quality of life outside of an institutional setting, from independent living to social gatherings to creating relationships. The goal is community.

“The mission of RHA is to provide the highest quality services to individuals with disabilities, including housing and creating that life in the community where they can have gainful employment and have friends and be able to have a barbecue with their neighbors,” Poynter said.

For many that RHA serves, housing is a big part of that community. Currently, RHA operates seven homes in Montgomery County, and the goal with this campaign drive is to build another four-bedroom property that residents can call their own.

“RHA really is one of those places that parents can count on to take care of their loved ones and have a place to call home and a place to call their community. So that really is where these donations are going. Every dollar is a brick in the foundation of the care that we provide to these individuals,” Poynter said.

Every donation makes a difference. They help fund residential services, adult day services, transportation, and community activities.

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