Help Kids’ Dreams Come True at Superhero Donut Run

DAYTON — A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio brings back its annual Superhero Donut Run. This event is a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children right here in the Dayton, OH, community. The run, which raises funds to grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions, will occur on May 25th, 2024, at Centerville High School.

The kids’ fun run begins at 9 AM, with 5K and 10K races following at 9:20 AM. The race, sponsored by Allstate, Bill’s Donuts, Primrose Schools, Centerville Pediatric Dentistry, Washington Township Recreation Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Arlt and Co., Runners Plus, and WHIO-TV will be emceed by the K99.1FM New Country Mornings host Nancy Wilson, a long-standing supporter of the initiative.

For race details and to register, click HERE.

As one of the 7 Circle of Kindness non-profit partners, A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio tremendously impacts our community. Its mission is to grant the wishes of children and adolescents (birth through age 20) diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening disorder. The organization serves Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Scioto, and Pike counties.

Children must live within the service area or be seen at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Over the past 40 years, the chapter has granted over 1,800 wishes to children. You can learn more about this incredible organization HERE.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with the 7 pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, such as education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness program is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

