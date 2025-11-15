‘He’ll help you with anything;’ Family IDs man killed in Kentucky fire, possible explosion

COVINGTON, KY — A family is mourning the death of a man who died in a house fire in Kentucky on Friday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Covington firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported fire on Garrard Street.

Several adults made it out of the house, but a person later died, according to Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye.

Family members identified the person as Randy Helton, according to our news partner, WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

A neighbor told WCPO that a blast shook her house and woke her and her family.

“It was terrifying actually, cause our room is right there, so you felt all the vibrations from the explosion,” said Domanyque Jones.

Deye said that firefighters are looking into the possibility of an explosion occurring at the home after hearing popping noises at the scene, WCPO said.

A neighbor described Helton as an “adorable” man.

“He walks down the street. He sings He’s a neighbor. You know, he’ll help you do anything,” said Sarah Hill. “Just Lord have mercy, you know? It’s sad.”

Helton’s family told WCPO that Helton took care of his sister, who had medical issues.

They said his sister used oxygen, and a tank may have blown up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

