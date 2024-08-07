Heavy rains cause roof collapse at Sidney manufacturer

SIDNEY — Tuesday’s storms caused part of a Sidney manufacturer’s roof to collapse.

The roof of the dock at Auria Solutions, an auto parts manufacturer, partially collapsed at its Schlater Drive location in Sidney.

“At this stage, we only know that the severe weather and heavy rains contributed to the collapse,” a spokesperson for Auria confirmed to News Center 7.

A building inspector has cleared the building, saying it is safe to enter.

Daily operations have been impacted by the weather and collapse.

“So far, two shifts were canceled as a result of the damage, but we are expecting to resume production and shipping later today. Employees will be offered makeup work over the weekend,” the spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

