Heavy flames reported as firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters dealt with heavy flames while battling a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Dayton firefighters responded just before 11:50 p.m. to E. Third and Garfield Streets on reports of a house fire, according to a social media post.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of a vacant two-story house.

Several firefighter trucks were at the scene, the social media post said.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries were reported and the estimated cost of damages to the house.

We will update this developing story.

