‘Heartbreaking;’ Woman says sideline crew member assaulted after local high school football game

CLARK COUNTY — A community is talking after a video shows adults fighting at a local high school football game.

Northeastern Local Schools played Greenview Local Schools Friday night.

But people are talking about what happened off the field.

Cell phone video shows a man running up from behind and pushing another man to the ground.

A group of men surrounded him as he got back up.

“He was assaulted by several men, and nothing happened,” said a woman who wished not to be identified but said she knew the man who got pushed to the ground.

She was at the game and said the man was a part of the sideline crew.

“He made a hand gesture by flipping the fans off, but what caused him to do that is because the fans were cussing him and the other chain guys out quite a bit over a call that was made,” she said.

Monday afternoon Northeastern Local School District’s Superintendent John Kronour sent News Center 7 a statement that said in part:

“While we cannot share much information, we are aware that there was an unfortunate incident at the Northeastern High School and Greeneview High School Varsity Football game on Friday between one of our chain crew members and Greeneview fans. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is involved, and the District will not be commenting publicly regarding the matter.”

“This is a serious situation and they’ve done nothing. They just escorted him out like he was the one that did something wrong. He did. Yeah, he flipped him off. He should have never done that. It’s not illegal to flip somebody off, It’s illegal to lay your hands on somebody,” the woman said.

She said the man is no longer a part of the sideline crew.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at this time a report has not been filed about the fight.

News Center also reached out to Greenview Local Schools but has not heard back at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are available.









