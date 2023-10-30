Ohio EPA: 35K gallons of natural weed killer spill close to local water system

DAYTON — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investigating after tens of thousands of natural weed killer spilled into a waterway Friday.

Friday around 2 p.m. the Ohio EPA responded to a report of corn gluten meal, or corn protein, released from Cargill Corn Milling on Needmore Road into the Great Miami River, according to an Ohio EPA spokesperson.

When responders arrived on the scene they found 35,000 gallons of “gluten mush” in the waterway.

A spokesperson for Cargill issued the following statement:

“On Friday, October 27, the Cargill Dayton corn milling facility discovered a failure in its corn protein processing system, resulting in corn protein, an ingredient often used in food and feed (including fish feed), and its processing water to mix with our non-contact cooling water system, which is legally permitted to discharge into the adjacent tributary. Upon discovery, the Cargill team immediately shut down the corn protein processing system, isolated the processing water stream and informed the Ohio EPA and the City of Dayton. The discharge was contained to the tributary, and the cleanup was completed safely by a reliable third-party, with Cargill and the Ohio EPA overseeing the work. Cargill worked closely with multiple agencies to determine the impact on the river and will continue to monitor the impacted area for a week. Cargill did receive a notice of violation from the EPA.”

The Ohio EPA said the release was within a half-mile of the Dayton public water system, but was contained before it could enter the system.

Cargill said while their tributary does feed into the Great Miami River, the spill was contained to the tributary.

Large straw bales were placed in the river as an environmental way to filter the gluten, the Ohio EPA said.

The bales are expected to stay in the water until Thursday to ensure the gluten is filtered completely — a spokesperson for Cargill said the cleanup has been completed and the barrels are a precautionary measure.

Cargill was issued a Notice of Violation by the Ohio EPA for the “unauthorized discharge of material to waters of the state of Ohio.”

Cargill has received four other violations in the last five years from the Ohio EPA related to emissions and air pollution control.

The Ohio EPA said there are no concerns for drinking or groundwater in the area.













