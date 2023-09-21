Hearing scheduled to discuss next steps of historic Troy building following recent inspection

TROY — A hearing is scheduled tomorrow at 1 p.m. to discuss the next steps in the months-long discussion on whether or not to demolish a building in Troy.

An inspection performed in June of this year determined that “the possibility of collapse of the northern wall of this structure is a grave concern...it is obvious that this structure is beyond reasonable repair and should be demolished due to it being a safety concern for human life and potential damage to adjacent structures.”

The most recent inspection, released on Sept.11 could determine whether the highly controversial building will be demolished.

















