Healthcare system announces first baby of 2026

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer Health welcomed its first baby on Jan. 1 at 10:39 a.m.
Vera was born to Kirsta and Ross Bruggeman of St. Henry.
She weighed 8 pounds and 15.4 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
She was welcomed by her big sister Sylvia.
The family received multiple gifts, including a photography session, a Mercer Health blanket and stainless steel tumbler, a basket of baby items, a $50 gift card from The Gift Shop at Mercer Health, and more.
In 2025, the Mercer Health Childbirth Center welcomed 460 babies.
