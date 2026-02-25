Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health has announced a potential measles exposure at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

This warning comes as Ohio records a sharp increase in measles cases during the first two months of 2026.

While the state confirmed a total of 45 cases throughout 2025, there have already been nine reported cases since the start of this year.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said that individuals who were at the airport during the specified hours should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Health officials identified the potential exposure window as between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Those who were present should watch for signs of the illness until March 11.

Montgomery County Public Health officials noted that while there are currently no confirmed cases within the county, residents should remain vigilant for flu-like symptoms.

Dan Suffoletto, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Health, explained that the virus is highly resilient in public spaces.

“And it can hang in the air for up to 2 hours,” Suffoletto said. “So someone could pass through, in this case, an airport, and that measles could be in the air for an extended period of time.”

Suffoletto said the virus is difficult to detect early because a person can be contagious for four days before a rash appears.

Because of this, health officials recommend that anyone who is unsure of their vaccination status should schedule an appointment for the two-round vaccination series.

Additionally, those who have been exposed are encouraged to quarantine to prevent further spread.

Residents in the region said they are concerned about the return of the illness.

Albaina Henry, of Moraine, said she visits her doctor annually for checkups but is still worried about the current case numbers.

“Especially with this virus going around, it’s getting real bad out here,” Henry said.

Although she believes she has been vaccinated, she said the new reports have caused her to second-guess her safety.

“I’m low-key kind of scared,” she said.

Montgomery County Public Health continues to offer vaccination appointments for those who need to complete their two-round series.

