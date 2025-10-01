Health experts urge importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Health experts are urging individuals to get screened for breast cancer, as the American Cancer Society emphasizes the importance of regular check-ups this October.

The American Cancer Society is actively spreading awareness about breast cancer screenings, highlighting the significant drop in the breast cancer death rate by 44% since the 1980s.

However, disparities remain, as Black women have the lowest survival rate for every known stage of breast cancer due to later diagnoses and less access to high-quality treatment.

“And so now, more than ever, it’s just important for us to take action,” said Mica Goosby, a local survivor who battled stage 2-B invasive ductal carcinoma.

Goosby was diagnosed on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“At that moment, my world went black,” she said.

She shared her journey of battling breast cancer while managing her responsibilities as a busy mom.

She relied heavily on the support of her husband, Darren, and organizations like Pink Ribbon Good and the American Cancer Society.

Mica recounted how her husband took meticulous notes and asked questions during a hospital class about her treatment, helping her navigate the overwhelming experience.

“I looked over and my husband was busy just writing things down, asking questions, writing things down, recording things, and making sure that he was armed with as much information to kind of help carry me through,” she said.

The American Cancer Society also reminds men to be vigilant about breast cancer screenings, estimating that by 2025, more than 500 men will die from the disease.

They advise men to consult with their doctors to assess their risk factors and develop a screening plan.

