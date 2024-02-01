He was found dead 8 years ago in Ohio; New digital images released in hopes of identifying this man

AKRON — Authorities in Ohio are renewing their call for help in identifying a man whose remains were found eight years ago.

The John Doe’s skull was found by a passerby in Akron in January 2016 on a sidewalk outside of a burned-out house. More of his remains were inside the home.

According to investigators, burn marks suggest the remains had been there since at least 2012, which was when the fire damaged the home.

On Thursday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office released a cutting-edge facial reconstruction of John Doe in hopes that someone recognizes him and comes forward with information that could help identify him.

“You’re given a name on your first day, and it should live on after your last day,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Help us do right by this man: If his face looks familiar, please tell us what you know.”

The man is believed to be around 5 feet 9 inches tall and between 30 and 55 years old.

The man’s cause of death is unknown and investigators are unsure how his skull ended up on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (740) 845-2406 or the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490.

