HB 68, Ohio trans healthcare ban to appear in court today

COLUMBUS — Starting today, the ACLU of Ohio will be in court challenging House Bill 68.

House Bill 68, which includes the Save Women’s Sports Act and The SAFE (Saving Adolescents from Experimentation) Act, was passed by both the House and the Senate in Jan 2024 when both chambers voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s Dec 2023 veto of the bill.

The bill was set to go into effect 90 days after the bill was passed by both the Senate and the House.

However, in response to the override, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio announced they would be filing a lawsuit challenging the bill, specifically focusing on the ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

In March 2024, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of two families whose children were at risk of being harmed by the bill’s ban on healthcare.

Freda Levenson, the Legal Director for the ACLU called the bill “unconstitutional.”

“Transgender youth, their families, and their doctors should be trusted to make life-saving medical decisions together, without government interference. Gender-affirming healthcare is safe, effective, and supported by every major medical society in our country,” Levenson said. “Our courageous clients need, and have a constitutional right, to access these well-established treatments. House Bill 68, which bans this care, is not just cruel, it is unconstitutional and must be struck down.”

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, where the lawsuit was filed, issued a temporary restraining order that blocked HB 68 in April 2024. The TRO included the ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and the restriction of trans women and girls in sports.

News Center 7 previously reported that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an emergency motion to lift the temporary block on HB 68. Yost argued that the Franklin County Judge overstepped his judicial authority by placing a hold on the bill.

In early May, the TRO was extended at least until the trial began in July. Later that month, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the lower courts TRO would remain in affect.

Starting July 15, the ACLU’s legal team will be in court to challenge House Bill 68.

“During the week of July 15, our legal team will be in court not only to fight for our plaintiffs’ access to healthcare, but to protect and preserve ALL Ohioans’ right to bodily autonomy. We understand how critical this moment is for our state, and we remain committed to defending the civil liberties of LGBTQ+ individuals and reminding them: Ohio is our home, too,” the ACLU said in a statement.

