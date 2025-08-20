Hazmat team on scene of reported leak near Troy manufacturer

TROY — The hazmat team has been called to a reported leak in Troy.

The leak was reported near F&P America on Corporate Drive around 10 a.m.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed the reported leak and that the hazmat team was called to the scene.

Additional details were not initially made available.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

