Hazardous liquid dumped on Beavercreek golf course; Can you help police identify who did it?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for the public’s help after an incident at the Beavercreek Golf Club.

Just after midnight on Monday, a pickup truck drove onto the club’s golf course near Forest Oaks Drive. The people inside the truck got out and emptied a large construction tank onto the hole.

Police said the tank contained hazardous liquids and damaged the hole.

The truck has been described as a white or silver 2019-2024 RAM pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Stein at (937) 427-5529 ext. 248 or via email at steinr@beavercreekohio.com.

