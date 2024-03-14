Area high school athletics director killed in crash on I-75

HAMILTON COUNTY — An area high school athletics director was killed in a crash on I-75 today.

Around 3:00 p.m. today, the Hamilton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to I-75 in Hamilton County on reports of a four-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by 52-year-old Mark Harden of Cincinnati, a car driven by 40-year-old Richard Knesebeck of Springboro, a Semi truck driven by 67-year-old Nicolae Negroiu of Canton Michigan, and an SUV driven by 19-year-old Luke Williams of Maineville were all traveling south on I-75.

Harden and Knesebeck were driving in the right lane. Harden struck Knesebeck’s car in the rear before losing control and driving to the left across all lanes of travel.

The Semi struck Harden’s SUV in the left lane, then traveled off the left side of the road into a median. Harden’s SUV spun out after impact and was struck by the SUV driven by Williams.

Harden was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Negroiu, Williams, and Knesebeck were not injured.

Harden was the Athletics Director for Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, according to the Greater Miami Conference on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I-75 southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation but have since reopened. The crash is currently under investigation.

It is with a heavy heart the Greater Miami Conference mourns the untimely passing of Sycamore Athletics Director Mark Harden. Mark was involved in auto accident this afternoon on I75 which took his life. His presence and leadership will be difficult to replace. — GMC Sports (@gmcsports) March 14, 2024





