Have you seen him? Deputies searching for missing Mercer County man

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man who was last seen at his home in the 1700 block of State Route 118 just south of St. Henry around noon on Sunday.

Around 8:33 p.m. Sunday, 89-year-old Roger Stachler was reported missing by his wife after she returned home from work and was unable to find him.

Deputies searched the property and the surrounding fields and wooded area using drones, personnel from several different departments, K-9s, neighbors, and other bystanders.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Helicopter was also sent from Columbus to assist in the search.

At 1 a.m. Monday, the search was called off. The search will continue in the morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stachler is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and was reported to be very unsteady on his feet. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a black t-shirt, and a black ball cap.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who may have information on Stachler’s whereabouts report it.

