Firefighters extinguish large fire at Rumpke Landfill in Ohio

COLERAIN TWP. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Rumpke Landfill in Ohio on Sunday.
The Colerain Township Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. to a fire at Rumpke, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
The department wrote in a social media post that the fire was fully contained before 8:20 p.m.
Colerain Township Fire said that they will work with the Hamilton County EPA to monitor air quality.
A Rumpke spokesperson told WCPO that the landfill is still operational for its customers. They can still bring loads to the site.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
