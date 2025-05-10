UPDATE: Missing Dayton woman found safe shortly after statewide alert issued

DAYTON — UPDATE @6:06 a.m.:

Glover was found safe, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

INITIAL REPORT:

Have you seen her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert for a Dayton woman who was last seen on May 9 around 5:05 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are looking for 68-year-old Sharon Glover, who left her residence on Superior Ave in Dayton and has not been seen since.

Glover suffers from early-onset Dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′02″, weighs 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black winter hat.

If you see Glover, call 911 or contact the Dayton Police Department directly at 937-333-2677.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group