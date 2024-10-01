‘Happening everywhere;’ Dayton Metro Library official speaks out after student fights impact branch

DAYTON — Fights between teenagers continue to impact the Dayton Metro Library system.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks to the library system’s executive director about these changes LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Dayton Metro Library Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak said there have been several fights at this location among teens during the last two years, but the most recent one was pretty dramatic.

The Southeast branch on Watervliet Avenue will now be closed from 2:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday afternoons.

“What this will allow us to do is take a little bit of time off to look around the country, to see what others are doing, because this is happening everywhere,” Trzeciak said.

