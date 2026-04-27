Haitian leaders to head to Washington as Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on TPS

SPRINGFIELD — Some community leaders and supporters of the local Haitian community are headed to the nation’s capital.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with them as the Supreme Court prepares to hear an appeal on the government’s decision to end their legal status. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Many of those people have worked with Haitian immigrants for the past five years as they have come here legally under temporary protected status due to conditions in their country.

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Viles Dorsainvil runs the Haitian Community Center in Springfield.

He said he’s fought for his community for several years.

But this is the biggest threat, the current administration threatening to end their protected status, forcing them to go home or be here illegally.

This story will be updated.

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