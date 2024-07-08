Hackers stealing SNAP benefits on the rise; how to protect yourself

DAYTON — Jason Nichols relies on his monthly SNAP benefits to help feed his family.

“Oh, they come through. They been real good up to this point. They supplement what I add to it,” Nichols said.

But he was upset when he saw what his July balance looked like.

There was $291 missing from his account.

Nichols said the money was spent states away fraudulently using the EBT card for his account that he’s since deactivated.

“There was actually some purchases made. They found purchases made in Illinois, at a Costco, at a Walmart,” Nichols said.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said they’ve been warning since March that criminals are targeting states for snap benefit theft.

They said as of May 31, 2024, the agency has received over 7,600 claims asking for reimbursement of SNAP benefits.

Locally, Montgomery County Job and Family Services said they’ve seen an increase in reports of SNAP benefit fraud in the last week.

They said people who have their benefits stolen should:

Change their PIN immediately

Request a new card by calling 1-866-386-3071 for SNAP benefits or 1-866-320-8822 for cash benefit theft

File a theft report with the police

Dayton police said they’ve gotten more reports of EBT fraud in July compared to the same stretch in June.

Montgomery County JFS said they have not been notified who the fraudsters are.

But Nichols hopes whoever is doing this is found.

“Absolutely. And they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because you have victimized the less fortunate,” he said.

You can visit here for more information on how to protect your information.

