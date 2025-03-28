Habitat for Humanity, local orgs provide housing at reduced rates

DAYTON — Local organizations came together to build two homes in West Dayton.

Habitat of Humanity of Greater Dayton partnered with the University of Dayton and other local organizations to build the homes.

One of the homes will be bought at a reduced rate.

“They will pay for the house just like anybody else. The only difference is that we can provide them zero percent mortgage, typically for 30 years,” Norm Miozzi, executive director of Dayton Habitat for Humanity said.

Yolanda Hunter attended classes about home ownership so she’s prepared when her home is built in the fall.

In those classes, she said she learned what it takes to take care of a home.

“So they taught us how to do the plumbing, as far as our drywalls. They want us to do things ourselves,” Hunter said.

Hunter and her family are expected to move into the new home in the fall.

