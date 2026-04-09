Gun found on student at Ohio elementary school

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities recovered a gun at an Ohio elementary school on Thursday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The gun was found on a student at Barack Obama Elementary School in Cuyahoga County.

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Maple Heights police were called to the school just before 8:30 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun.

WOIO-19 reported that the school was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities said the student reportedly brought the gun from home and showed it to two students.

Those students told staff members, who detained the student and took the gun by the time police arrived at the building, WOIO-19 reported.

Information on any consequences or potential charges was not immediately available.

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