Concerns about student safety near RTA hub following deadly shooting leads to call for solutions

DAYTON — A group of community activists wants to see change after saying kids are put in danger too often when they’re simply trying to get to and from school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have the new push for solutions tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes two weeks after 18-year-old Alfred Hale, a Dunbar High School student, was shot and killed near the RTA hub in downtown Dayton while transferring buses.

Since then, there has been blame thrown around, but not many agreed-upon solutions have been heard since then.

Community activists said that it has to change.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group