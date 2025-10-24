Ground stop issued for all Alaska Airlines flights due to ‘IT issue’

Alaska Airlines has issued a full ground stop for all flights due to an IT issue.

"Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you’re scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," a post on X from the airline states.

The ground stop affects Alaska Airlines flights at all airports nationwide.

We will continue to follow this story.

