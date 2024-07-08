‘Gritty, tough, resilient;’ Wilson hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new football factory

ADA, Ohio — The largest employer in one of Ohio’s small towns expanded its operations and decided to stay in-state.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Wilson Football Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Ada.

The company has produced the official game balls for the NFL in Ohio since 1955.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted attended the ceremony on Monday.

“It’s the official football, there’s no kick-off that happens without a Wilson football,” Husted said.

The new facility nearly doubled in size after the $15 million expansion.

Husted said Wilson had six sites available to expand their business, many in other states.

With the help of JobsOhio, local leaders, and county officials, the company decided to stay in Ada.

The new factory will produce 700,000 footballs every year.

“We are a gritty, tough, resilient state. Football is a gritty, tough, resilient game. And this is the place to make the balls that make the game,” Husted said.

