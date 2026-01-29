Greenville woman arrested, accused of having narcotics in home

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Greenville Police, arrested a 30-year-old woman Thursday after executing a narcotics search warrant at a Greenville residence.

Kailee S. Miller was taken into custody on Jan. 29, 2026, and faces one felony count of drug possession.

The search warrant was executed at 202 E. Fifth St. in Greenville. During the operation, investigators located narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Authorities noted that tips from concerned citizens were instrumental in the derivation of evidence for the case at the Fifth Street residence.

Sheriff Mark Whittaker said he continues to encourage community members to report any suspicious activity they observe in their neighborhoods.

Citizens who wish to provide information regarding suspicious activity can contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office directly at 937-548-2020. Whittaker noted that individuals leaving tips have the option to remain anonymous.

Miller is being held in the Darke County Jail following her arrest. She remains in jail pending her scheduled arraignment in court.

