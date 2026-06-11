Greene County opens cooling centers as temperatures rise

GREENE COUNTY — Some cooling centers will be open today due to the forecasted heat.

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The City of Fairborn posted the locations on social media.

“With temperatures on the rise, it’s important to stay safe and cool,” the city said. “If you need a break from the heat, visit one of Greene County’s Cooling Centers during regular business hours.”

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The cooling center locations are listed below:

Beavercreek Senior Center, 937-426-6166

Fairborn Senior Center, 937-878-4141

Yellow Springs Senior Center, 937-767-5751

Beavercreek Community Library, 937-352-4001

Cedarville Community Library, 937-352-4006

Fairborn Community Library, 937-878-9383

Jamestown Community Library, 937-352-4005

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, 937-352-4004

Xenia Community Library, 937-352-4000

Yellow Springs Community Library, 937-352-4003

John Bryan Community Center, 937-767-7202

The city said that these locations will “provide a comfortable, air-conditioned space” for people to cool off.

Remember to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family members, neighbors, and friends who may need assistance,” the city added.

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