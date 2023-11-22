Greater Dayton RTA ready to debut this year’s Holiday Bus this week

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

This year’s Holiday Bus will debut Friday during the Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grand Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade, a Greater Dayton RTA spokesperson said.

“The 2023 bus is coated in a candy cane theme featuring red, white, and green stripes,” they said. “It also highlights several religious celebrations, including Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, along with New Year’s Eve, the winter solstice, and National Hard Candy Day.”

There will be some reroutes due to street closures on Friday which will affect Routes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, and 43 but buses will still enter Wright Stop Plaza, according to RTA.

Wright Stop Plaza will also be closed from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and buses will be boarding and dropping people at Third and Jefferson Streets.

After the parade, RTA’s Holiday Bus will be on different RTA routes through the holiday season through Dec. 31. Santa Claus will make special appearances on the bus throughout the season.

To see the complete schedule of the Holiday Bus, visit this webpage.

