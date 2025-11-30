‘Great win;’ Ohio State coach reacts after Buckeyes beat arch-rival Michigan

COLUMBUS — Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak against its arch-rival, Michigan, on Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Buckeyes won, 27-9, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

They improved to 12-0 overall, 9-0 in the Big Ten.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day called it a great moment for their players.

“I’m happy for our players. I’m happy for the coaches, all the fans who were at the game,” he said. “And it was great to see all the fans stay all the way towards the end and cheer on our team and hear the O*H*I*O right here in the stadium.”

Day said the last four years of losing to Michigan have not been easy.

“I take the responsibility of being the head coach at Ohio State very, very seriously. So does my family, so do the players, so do the coaches,” he continued. “You know, when you don’t accomplish those things, you take it personally, and I understand what that means.”

Day added that he is glad they won on Saturday.

“There’s nobody who wants to win this game more than me, he said. “To win this game, it’s just a great moment. It’s one of those moments that you want to grab on to for a while and enjoy it because you know, to see the joy in everybody’s face is really what this thing’s all about.”

Ohio State prepares for the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

