Grant money awarded; Contaminated sites to see new life

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Land Bank now has more than a million dollars to focus on three contaminated sites and how to repurpose them.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins visited one of the contaminated sites and learned about the steps the land bank is taking to improve current conditions.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded $1.2 million to clean up contaminated sites in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7, the land bank is prioritizing a Dayton site where a new learning center could be built.

Officials need to test and clean what’s in the ground before any other steps can move forward.

The grant will also be used to expand the community garden. The garden has a few solar panels that is making it more efficient, as reported by Jenkins on News Center 7.

Platinum Cuts barber Jermaine who works near the site and said a lot has changed over the 30 years he’s been in the neighborhood.

Jermaine said he noticed more activity at the site recently.

“Two weeks ago they were testing the ground. So, I guess they’re getting samples of what happened under the ground, like toxins,” Jermaine said.

The land back did not confirm the timeline for the testing, cleanup, and redevelopment.

