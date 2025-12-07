Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor

OHIO — Flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday across Ohio to honor the lives lost in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attacks.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered both the flags of the United States and Ohio be flown at half-staff at public buildings throughout the state on Sunday, Dec. 7, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

Sunday marks 84 years since the Pearl Harbor attacks of Dec. 7, 1941.

The attack from Japanese forces that would claim 2,400 lives in 75 minutes and launch the U.S. into a world war that would last for four years.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, began at 7:55 a.m., and each year on the anniversary, a bell tolls at that time to remember those who lost their lives that day.

