Gov. DeWine signs bill aimed at tougher penalties for dangerous dog owners

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine signed Avery’s Law today, which aims to enhance public safety by increasing penalties for owners of dangerous dogs. The new law mandates jail time and fines, as well as liability insurance for dog owners.

Avery’s Law stipulates that courts must order the euthanasia of dogs that inflict serious injuries or cause death.

This law comes a decade after lawmakers attempted to pass a similar measure following an attack on Klonda Richey in her Dayton driveway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In the wake of the attack on Richey, Montgomery County leaders agreed to pay $3.5 million to her estate five years ago.

This compensation highlighted the need for stronger regulations regarding dangerous dogs and their owners.

The requirement for owners of dangerous dogs to carry liability insurance aims to protect victims and ensure responsible pet ownership. Increased fines and jail time are designed to deter neglectful or irresponsible behavior by dog owners.

Avery’s Law represents a significant step toward improving safety measures and reducing incidents involving dangerous dogs in Ohio.

Gov. DeWine’s office has not yet released information regarding the implementation timeline for the new law.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group