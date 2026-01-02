Gov. DeWine looks ahead to final year in office, unfinished business

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine is entering his final year in office, emphasizing a commitment to tackle key unfinished business, including the death penalty and improving literacy and mental health in Ohio.

As he prepares for his final year, DeWine plans to address the death penalty in January. He has indicated that he will share his reflections on this issue, given his previous role in supporting capital punishment legislation as a state senator in the 1980s.

Ohio has not executed any inmates since 2018, and in 2020, DeWine indefinitely suspended executions due to difficulties in acquiring lethal injection drugs. His experience as a former prosecuting attorney and Attorney General in Ohio influences his perspective on the death penalty.

In discussing his upcoming announcement, DeWine stated, “Well, I get asked a lot about this, and people, I think, know that I’m a former prosecuting attorney in Greene County. I think they know I’m a former Attorney General here in Ohio for eight years.” This background provides him with a unique understanding of the complexities surrounding capital punishment.

Reflecting on his history, DeWine mentioned, “I was in favor of it. I was one of the co-sponsors. And so I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on this.”

This suggests a thoughtful approach as he re-evaluates his stance on the issue after years in public service.DeWine also emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of children’s literacy and mental health.

He stated, “Our unfinished business is we got to have more kids who can read.

Our unfinished business is in the area of mental health. We’ve got to give families the hope and help that they need. We’ve got to remove barriers for people to live up to their full potential.”

This signals his priorities as he aims to make the most of his concluding term.

