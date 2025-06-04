‘A good thing;’ NAACP chapter reinstated at local university for third time

GREENE COUNTY — A local university has reinstated its National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) after three years of inactivity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this is the third time the organization has been reactivated at Central State University.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jayda Hodge is president of the Central State University NAACP Chapter.

“This is a good thing. It helps them express themselves. Something we need on this campus, especially with all of the issues regarding DEI and other things,” Hodge said.

Hodge is entering her third year at the university and said something has been missing.

“Our history, the different opportunities out there, and just their voice,” Hodge said.

Hodge and other students generated interest across campus and with the help of local NAACP officials, they were able to get the university’s NAACP chapter certified.

“I do believe we have the right faculty advisor to lead the charge this time,” President of the Dayton Branch NAACP Derrick Foward said.

Students elected Assistant Political Science Professor Brittany Brake for chapter advisor.

Brake told News Center 7 that she’s building this chapter up so it can remain active as members come and go.

“Get students involved in the community and get them engaged in social justice,” Brake said.

The chapter is currently preparing fundraisers and events to attract more members in the fall.

“There will be new students, freshmen. A lot of them are going to be interested. However, the minimum is 25 and we’re at 36 individuals right now. And it’s very exciting,” Hodge said.

Hodge hopes the reactivation of the university’s NAACP chapter will influence Greene County to create its own.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group