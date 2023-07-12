Good samaritan pulls man from truck after fiery crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled several times and caught fire during a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m. Darke County deputies and Gettysburg fire were called to the 5400 block of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road to reports of a single-car injury crash with the driver trapped inside their car.

An initial investigation found that a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Matthew Detling, 21, of Pitsburg, Ohio was traveling south on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when he experienced a mechanical issue causing him to lose control of his truck, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Detling’s truck traveled off the right side of the road into a yard and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

The truck then caught fire.

A nearby man working in the field pulled Detling out of his truck and to safety, Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for his injuries.

We are working to learn his condition and further details about the crash.

We will update as new information becomes available.





