‘Go Wildcats!’ John Legend sends well wishes to hometown team ahead of state title game

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Wildcats football team got a special ahead of the state championship game.

Springfield native and award-winning musician John Legend sent along a video to encourage the team before their Friday night showdown with Lakewood St. Edward.

“I’ve been hearing about the season as it’s been going on. I heard y’all had a rough start and then I kept getting reports, ‘Man, these guys are overcoming all these challenges, making it through the playoffs, oh they’re in the final four, oh they’re in the state finals again!’” Legend said in the video shared on the district’s social media.

Legend said he was proud of the team and how they continued to fight throughout the season. The Wildcats at 10-5 on the season.

“You’ve got one more game to win. Let’s go win the finals tonight. Go Wildcats! I love you and I’m rooting for you from California,” he said.

The Division I matchup between Springfield and St. Edward kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m.

