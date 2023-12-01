Search for hit and run driver who fractured 3-year-old’s skull in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Englewood Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Englewood officers and medics were called to 500 block of South Main Street for reports of a child hit by a car, according to a spokesperson for Englewood Police Department.

Police said a 3-year-old boy walked out the front door of his house, without his parents knowing, and was hit by a car.

The child suffered a fractured skull but is currently stable, according to police.

The car that hit the child was described as a dark sandy colored SUV and drove away from the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update as more information becomes available.

























