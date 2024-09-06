‘Give them a voice;’ Coalition aiming to bring awareness, prevent youth suicide

DAYTON — A local coalition is working to spread awareness and prevent youth suicide and mental health crises.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz looked into what the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition is doing for students LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

One person takes their own life every 11 minutes in the U.S, according to the CDC,

“It used to be a very private conversation that no one wanted to discuss openly,” Dayton resident, Toni Alexander said. “There’s no secret to mental health. we all suffer with some time of something each and every day.”

September is suicide prevention month, and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition is working to help prevent rising youth suicide rates.

