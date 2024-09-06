Ambulance involved in crash in Montgomery County

DAYTON — An ambulance was involved in a car crash in Dayton Friday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 12:10 p.m., Dayton police and fire were informed that a medic was involved in a crash in the 800 block of Clarkson Avenue.

The supervisor said it is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Additional information on this crash was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



