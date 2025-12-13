Ghanaian social media influencer accused of scamming elderly Ohioans

A Ghanaian man is facing charges in connection with a romance scam that took over $8 million from elderly people.

Frederick Kumi, aka Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, aka Abu Trica, 31, Ghana was part of a criminal network that targeted elderly victims in romance scams across the United States since 2023, according to the Department of Justice.

Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025.

Kumi flaunted luxury items online to his more than 100,000 Instagram followers, the BBC reported.

Perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims, the DOJ said.

They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms.

Victims were often elderly and engaged in virtual romantic relationships with perpetrators, who then requested money or valuables for fake reasons such as urgent medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities

Court documents also allege that after the victims transferred funds, Kumi worked with a network of co-conspirators to distribute the money from Ohio and across the United States to associates in the Republic of Ghana and other locations.

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

