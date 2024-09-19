General election forum canceled amid unrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A general election forum has been canceled amid the unrest in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has provided continuous coverage of the Haitian immigrants in Springfield and the reaction to comments from former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Leadership Clark County announced on social media Wednesday that it has canceled its general election forum scheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

“After careful consideration and thoughtful discussion with our Board of Directors, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s general election political forum. Given the current events affecting our community, we believe this is the most responsible course of action, in alignment with our mission and prioritizing the safety and well-being of all involved,” said Leigh Anne Lawrence, Executive Director.

The group hopes to offer this service again in the future.

Leadership Clark County said they would donate the budget slated for the forum to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



