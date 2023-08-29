Gathering to be hosted to detail Xenia library renovations

XENIA, Greene County — The Xenia library is being renovated to better engage its community.

Last fall, the community took a survey that revealed three priorities the community would like the renovations to focus on, according to Greene County Public Library’s website.

Those include an expanded, more inviting children’s area, more access to the library’s makerspace, Spark Place, and more natural light.

On Monday, September 11, the Greene County Ohio Historical Society will hear from Melissa Fasanella, who is the head librarian for the Xenia branch of Greene County’s public libraries, about the renovations, according to a spokesperson from the libraries.

Renovations have already begun and are projected to finish in early 2025, the website said.

The gathering will be free to the public and will be held in the Brantley Carriage House in the museum complex, on 74 West Church St.

Xenia Community Library is still open to the public during regular hours. Those who visit will still have access to a full range of library services and programs throughout the renovation.

For more information about the historical society and its programs, visit their website. For more information about the renovation, visit the Greene County Public Library website.

